BTS’ Collaboration With ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’ Is Here

BTS ARMY, it’s finally here! BTS’ “Braver Together” collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom arrived in game on Thursday (Oct. 13), and as expected, it offers a variety of sweet goodies, events and missions for fans to sink their teeth into.

Some of the offerings included in BTS’ Cookie Run collaboration are 21 new costumes — in addition to special cookies for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — with game versions of the septet’s outfits from the “Butter,” “MIC Drop” and “Permission to Dance” music videos, easter eggs and photocard decor, and a special BTS trailer, in which gamers can upgrade their BTS cookies and house costume and decor items.

ARMY also has a ton of new events to look forward to in the game. The BTS cookies can participate in a rhythm stage, which consists of two modes. In the run mode, players dodge obstacles and collect ARMY BOMBs, while in performance mode, players tap notes and work with other Kingdom Cookies to stop NPCs from ruining BTS’ concert. And after players complete missions, they earn ARMY BOMBs that can be used in the special BTS gacha.

Cookie Run: Kingdom will also host a stamp event that will give players a special purple stage for the BTS Cookies to perform on after collecting all of the available stamps.

The collaboration arrived with a trailer that teases snippets of the BTS Cookies interacting with the update’s BTS-themed elements. Watch the new teaser video below.