Stars Collided During BTS & Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ Performance at the 2021 AMAs

Stars collided during the 2021 AMAs, with Coldplay and BTS taking the stage together to perform their Hot 100 No. 1 single, “My Universe.”

While BTS consistently delivers some of the tightest choreography in pop music, for this performance the onstage ambience was decidedly looser and more playful.

Performing for an excited crowd sporting light-up wristbands, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and BTS — all of whom looked like they were having a lot of fun — traversed the stage in a sort of shapeshifting horde, with BTS crowding around Martin and Martin occasionally lifting his hands up towards sky and the universe beyond it.

The sartorial choices were similarly laidback, with Martin dressed in a plain red t-shirt, while BTS sported streetwear including leather jackets, graffiti printed t-shirts and bandanas.

Although the start of the performance seemed to get hit with some sound issues, by the end everything had was tightened all the way up, with Martin and BTS punctuating the song’s finale with a series of joyful jumps and shouts that were perfectly timed to several pyrotechnic explosions that dazzled all the stars out in the audience.

This was the first time Coldplay and BTS had performed the song together live and in person. The AMAs had also scheduled BTS to perform their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion, who yesterday (Nov. 20) announced she was canceling her appearance due to an “unexpected personal matter.”