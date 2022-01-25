Here’s Why BTS Caused Chipotle to Change Its Twitter Name

Anything that BTS says, goes … even if it’s a slip of the tongue. On Sunday (Jan. 23), BTS uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoying bowls of Chipotle after performing their special sidewalk concert on the Dec. 17 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Delighted by the meal but slightly confused, Jungkook mispronounced Chipotle.

“How do you eat this? What is this, Chicotle? Chipotle?” Junkook says in Korean, with J-Hope behind him adding, “I thought they said it was chocolate at first!”

After the pair took turns sharing the contents of the bowls, Jungkook took a brief moment to tell the camera just how good his food was: “This is so good. I love this. I want to eat this every day.”

Chipotle got in on the fun and changed Jungkook’s iteration of the brand’s name to be its official display name on the Twitter shortly after. “It’s chicotle from now on,” the brand tweeted in response to the video. The brand also tweeted “gm tannies” — BTS ARMY’s nickname for the group — and changed their header image on Twitter after the video went live.

A BTS fan later asked Chipotle if there would be an exclusive code that ARMY can use for discounts on their famous bowls, to which the brand replied “tomorrow?” with the fandom’s signature purple heart emoji. The code has yet to be unveiled.

See the video of Jungkook and the rest of BTS trying out Chipotle below.

gm tannies — Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022