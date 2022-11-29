BTS Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Its ‘Love Myself’ UNICEF Campaign: ‘Create Greater Positive Energy in People’s Lives’

BTS‘ Love Myself campaign is officially five years old. Launched in 2017 and in partnership with UNICEF, the campaign — named after the group’s Love Yourself album trilogy — was designed to extend a helping hand to children and teens who have experienced violence, and give them the tools to uplift themselves as well as others. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), the septet reiterated their campaign’s message in a video that features all seven BTS members.

“The Love Myself campaign that BTS, BigHit Music and UNICEF initiated together in 2017 marked its fifth anniversary,” RM said as he kicked off the heartfelt message. “Over the past five years, the Love Myself campaign’s message has permeated our lives like background music. When I look into the daily lives shared by ARMY, the massage of Love Myself seems to take big parts of their emotions.”

Jin added, “Love Myself campaign is like background music hits home. As we live our lives to the fullest each day, we might not notice its presence. When we’re troubled or stumbling, however, Love Myself shows up in the right place and gives us the courage to overcome.”

“I’m delighted and proud that our Love myself message comes to many people’s minds in their daily lives. But, at the same time, I’m afraid there might be people who still don’t know how to love themselves,” Suga said

To that, J-Hope added, “If you find anyone who needs the strength to love themselves, please reach out first. Please teach them how to love themselves, and give them the energy of hope.”

To honor the campaign’s fifth anniversary, Jimin said that he wants fans to try and love themselves. V stated that he believes loving oneself is the beginning of true love, while Jung Kook encouraged fans watching the message to take a look back at the emotional progress they have made over the year.

Concluding the message, RM told fans, “We believe that you will continue to support the Love Myself campaign to create greater positive energy in people’s lives.”

According to the campaign’s website, as of August 2021, BTS’ Love Myself partnership with UNICEF has raised over $3.4 million, while #BTSLoveMyself hashtag has been used more than 15 million times across social media.

Watch BTS’ message regarding the fifth anniversary of the Love Myself campaign in the video above.