BTS Practice ‘Best of Me’ Dance Moves in New Choreography Video: Watch

BTS is back in the studio — and this time, they’re perfecting their expert dance moves to one of ARMY’s favorite tracks.

On Tuesday (June 7), the K-pop stars shared a video on their official YouTube page from a mirrored dance room, practicing choreography set to their 2017 track “Best of Me.”

The septet moved across the floor of the studio in perfect synchronization during the video, making isolated formations and arrangements as they popped, locked and shuffled their feet in unison to the song’s lyrics. “You got the best of me (The best of me)/ You got the best of me/ So please just don’t leave me/ You got the best of me,” the boys lip-sync to the chorus of the track as it plays in the background.

“Best of Me” was release in 2017 as a track from their album Love Yourself: Her. The song — partially written by members J-Hope, Suga and RM — didn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100, but lead singles “DNA” and “MIC Drop” did. The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, where it spent a total of 44 weeks on the chart.

The choreography video comes just days before the highly anticipated arrival of BTS’ anthology album Proof. The album is being released as a three-CD set in celebration of their ninth anniversary as a group and will highlight BTS’ biggest hits to date such as “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv” and more, plus deeper cuts and demo tracks across their discography. Proof and lead single “Yet to Come” are both set to arrive via Big Hit on Friday.

Watch the dance practice video for “Best of Me” below.