BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg Drop Movie Trailer-Style Teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’: Watch

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

BTS, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg‘s “Bad Decisions” is about to be the blockbuster hit of the summer — at least, that’s what the first teaser for the video will lead you to believe.

The first look at the “Bad Decisions” video arrived on Tuesday (Aug. 2), and featured epic movie trailer narration, as well as some quick clips of the track’s participants. “This year, they’re back. Jin, V, Jung Kook, Jimin — Jimin? — Snoop…’Bad Decisions,'” the narrator dramatically says in the 16-second clip, which features moments of BTS in their “Dynamite” video, Blanco as a wannabe Jimin, and Snoop chillin’.

The single and video’s release date — Aug. 5 at 12 a.m. on Blanco’s YouTube channel — appears in bold purple lettering at the end of the teaser video. “Bad Decisions” will be the first single from Blanco’s forthcoming album, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Blanco and BTS first shared the news of their forthcoming track via Twitter on July 20, with a hilarious video and a full schedule pertaining to the song’s rollout plan.

In the video, Blanco begged Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook and V for a spot in the group. “What up, guys. Look, I know we haven’t know each other that long but I want to be in the band,” the producer says in the video. “I want to be in the band — I want to sing and dance. I think I could do it.”

“No,” the BTS members said in unison. Jimin then added, “But we can make a song together.”

Blanco excitedly replied, “Let’s make the best song in the entire world. Let’s go!”

Watch the teaser for “Bad Decisions” below.