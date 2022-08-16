×
BTS Goes Behind the Scenes of Recording ‘Bad Decisions’ in New ‘Run BTS’ Episode: Watch

"The vocal unit doesn't get together except when recording the occasional song for an album so it's rare to see us together," Jin said of recoding the track alongside Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

BTS ARMY has had a little over a week to devour the K-pop group’s “Bad Decisions” collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, and now have another piece of content to add to the list. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), BTS shared a new Run BTS episode of the group’s vocal line — which consists of members Jung Kook, Jin, V and Jimin — in the studio recording the feel-good track.

In the video, each member featured on the track had a chance to speak about the collaboration, and records their individual parts for the track. Jung Kook was up first and reflected on how grateful he was for the opportunity to work with Snoop Dogg, and explained how he honed his English speaking skills for the song.

“After Coldplay, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, all those amazing artists, we’ve got to work together with a great hip-hop artist — Snoop Dogg, who I’ve listened to so much during my trainee days,” Jung Kook said. “When Psy released a song with Snoop Dogg, I was so amazed, and now we get to do it too.”

Jung Kook also stressed the level of care he took into recording the intro portion of the song. “I put a lot of effort into my English pronunciation,” he shared. “I tried to make it sound more familiar and less awkward for people who will listen to the song, so I was careful about how I pronounced things.”

Jin, meanwhile, explained how special it is to be working exclusively with the vocal line on the track. He said, “The vocal unit doesn’t get together except when recording the occasional song for an album so it’s rare to see us together, but this time the vocal members all got to be in the collaboration.”

“I’m so happy I got to collaborate with one of my favorite producers, Benny Blanco, and I had fun recording the song, thinking about playing this for ARMY,” V added.

Jimin noted that he thinks “Bad Decisions” is a perfect track for hitting the road. “When I’m driving, I don’t usually listen to my songs but I kept thinking I would listen to this one,” he said.

Watch the new episode of Run BTS below.

