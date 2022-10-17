ARMY Reacts to BTS’ Mandatory Military Service Announcement: ‘Pray for Bangtan’s Safety’

A decision has been made: The members of BTS will be fulfilling their duty and performing mandatory military service in South Korea, a move that will leave the K-pop group unable to perform with all seven members until 2025, BigHit Music announced on Monday (Oct. 17). After the big announcement, distraught BTS ARMY members shared their dismay and and wished the group — which consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — well before they officially enlist.

“Let’s pray for Bangtan’s safety when they enlist,” a concerned fan wrote. “Pray they will be treated fairly and with respect. Hope they will be able to get by, & even if they don’t publicly communicate, I hope they can call their loved ones. I also hope they’ll be together once there! I mean even if they don’t see us or be able to communicate with us, as long as they have each other, we will be relieved.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, and encouraged those who practice a faith to consider extending their prayers to BTS. “Religious Army please get together and pray for BTS’ safety for when they leave to fulfill their military duties and will be away from the public eye for a long time, pray for their safety and security at all times, that everything will go smoothly for them all throughout,” the fan wrote.

Elsewhere online, BTS fans expressed disbelief in the military service announcement, with one writing, “pretending that this whole bts coming back till 2025 from serving in the military is a fever dream and they will be back in a week.”

Unfortunately for ARMY, BTS’ military service is now a sure thing. According to BigHit’s statement, “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” The statement also added that the group will reconvene around 2025, after each members’ respective drafts are over.

In the meantime, Jin is next up for solo endeavors, and announced plans for a new track to arrive sometime soon. At the group’s Yet to Come concert in Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 15, Jin told fans in attendance he “got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon.” The new material will make Jin the second BTS member to debut a solo project after J-Hope.

See ARMY’s reaction to BTS’ military service below.

religious Army please get together and pray for BTS’ safety for when they leave to fulfill their military duties and will be away from the public eye for a long time, pray for their safety and security at all times, that everything will go smoothly for them all throughout — lea⁷ (@seokjinbit) October 17, 2022

I mean even if they don’t see us or be able to communicate with us, as long as they have each other, we will be relieved. 🙏🏽 — Better ARMY-ing for BTS 😴☁️ (@_DearSwl875) October 17, 2022

pretending that this whole bts coming back till 2025 from serving in the military is a fever dream and they will be back in a week

pic.twitter.com/wYQVAvCQu5 — devin (@emojeonguk) October 17, 2022

BTS told about the military decision to ARMYs BEFORE ANYONE ELSE. The amount of love and respect they have for us is unexplainable. — SumSum⁷🍊Military Wife🪖 (@SumSumSeVeN) October 17, 2022

One thing I'll forever praise BTS for, is their honesty and transparency. The Festa Dinner, their speeches in Busan, it literally prepares us for this moment where we could easily be confused & sad, but now that we're informed, we're understanding and more eager to support them. — ⁷ (@mygbebe) October 17, 2022

Time flies, 2025 will be like next week for sure. — Soo Choi 💜 (REST) (@choi_bts2) October 17, 2022