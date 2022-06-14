×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS Fans React to Group’s Hiatus Announcement: ‘We’ll Wait for You … ARMY Forever’

The septet became a trending topic on social media after they announced they were going to focus on solo projects.

BTS
BTS Courtesy of BIGHIT

BTS is putting a hold on group activities for the forseeable future. Shortly after the arrival of their new anthology album, Proof, on June 10 — which was released to celebrate the septet’s ninth anniversary — the K-pop stars announced in a video posted June 14 that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus so they can focus on their solo endeavors. ARMY was understandably overcome with emotion at the news.

Explore

Explore

BTS

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Following the announcement, fans got the hashtag #ARMYFOREVER trending on Twitter. The tag was flooded with thousands of messages that gave RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook their love online and supported the group’s decision to focus on their personal endeavors. Many fans asserted that despite what the group called a “hiatus,” they will continue to be BTS fans and wait patiently for the group’s comeback.

Related

BTS

BTS Announce They're 'Going on Hiatus': 'We Have to Accept That We've Changed'

“Thank you BTS for being our home, for your beautiful music that enlighten our life, for your love & happiness to us. Thank you for everything. We’ll stay in this Magic Shop forever. We’ll support you. We’re always here for you. We’ll wait for you. ARMY FOREVER. We love you,” one fan wrote in a sentimental tweet.

While the news was hard for ARMY to process, the hiatus doesn’t mean the end of BTS.  “I think that change is what we need right now … It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter,” J-Hope said in the video, which fans later incorporated in a tweet to the band.

“We will always accompany you until the end, so let’s meet in BTS chapter 2. It’s okay if we cry right? Just a little cry, let’s smile in the next chapter. ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER,” one fan wrote, adding a string of heart emojis in BTS’ signature purple.

A rep for the group told Billboard in a statement that BTS “are not on hiatus,” but “will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

See BTS ARMY’s reaction to the group announcing the break below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad