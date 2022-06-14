BTS Fans React to Group’s Hiatus Announcement: ‘We’ll Wait for You … ARMY Forever’

BTS is putting a hold on group activities for the forseeable future. Shortly after the arrival of their new anthology album, Proof, on June 10 — which was released to celebrate the septet’s ninth anniversary — the K-pop stars announced in a video posted June 14 that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus so they can focus on their solo endeavors. ARMY was understandably overcome with emotion at the news.

Following the announcement, fans got the hashtag #ARMYFOREVER trending on Twitter. The tag was flooded with thousands of messages that gave RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook their love online and supported the group’s decision to focus on their personal endeavors. Many fans asserted that despite what the group called a “hiatus,” they will continue to be BTS fans and wait patiently for the group’s comeback.

“Thank you BTS for being our home, for your beautiful music that enlighten our life, for your love & happiness to us. Thank you for everything. We’ll stay in this Magic Shop forever. We’ll support you. We’re always here for you. We’ll wait for you. ARMY FOREVER. We love you,” one fan wrote in a sentimental tweet.

While the news was hard for ARMY to process, the hiatus doesn’t mean the end of BTS. “I think that change is what we need right now … It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter,” J-Hope said in the video, which fans later incorporated in a tweet to the band.

“We will always accompany you until the end, so let’s meet in BTS chapter 2. It’s okay if we cry right? Just a little cry, let’s smile in the next chapter. ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER,” one fan wrote, adding a string of heart emojis in BTS’ signature purple.

A rep for the group told Billboard in a statement that BTS “are not on hiatus,” but “will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

See BTS ARMY’s reaction to the group announcing the break below.

The best 9 years of my life and I'm looking forward for more, THANK YOU BTS and We love you so much Army forever, it's a promise.#Happy9thAnniversaryBTS #BTSBestFriendsOfMyLife #BTSFESTA2022 pic.twitter.com/9sUHhJ6OVc — BTS Only (@BTSlockdownonly) June 14, 2022

Turned on the TV with happy heart, watched with heavy heart and ended with contented heart.

I'm an ARMY and will be an ARMY forever. #BTS

THANK YOU BTS #Happy9thAnniversaryBTS pic.twitter.com/8kE2hNe2e5 — CloudCandy; (@BeautilfulMess_) June 14, 2022

stanning bts and joining this fam was the best decision i made in my life….army forever for the rest of my life — tannie_taetae_7 PROOF 📚 (@kimwifyy_) June 14, 2022

you'll really know how painful a news is when KIM NAMJOON cries in behalf of the group 🙁 THANK YOU BTS for opening the door of hope for us. the BTS HIATUS is not the ending ARMY FOREVER #BTS_twt #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/lRATBPzwZK — davii | BTS FOREVER ✨ (@davii_jii) June 14, 2022

BTS HIATUS IS HARD AND HURT BUT WE'LL WAIT FOR YOU, BANGTAN! WE'RE ALWAYS HERE BY YOUR SIDE, MY HOMIES😭💜

BTS FOREVER AND I'M ARMY FOREVER😭💜 pic.twitter.com/f7CKiF2gvv — Leona (@jeonleona_) June 14, 2022

Looking back, it's amazing how we found BTS… how it started with admiration and developed into a kind of relationship that wishes well, supports, and roots for each other. Thank you BTS for coming into our lives.

ARMY forever. pic.twitter.com/m6407GNZSJ — Jimin Global 🌎 (@JiminGlobal) June 14, 2022

i'm not good with words but i'm certain about one thing. i've been army since 2013 & i am not going anywhere. nothing else matters to me besides your happiness. i'll always be waiting & cheering for you 7. i trust you. you never let us down before. bts & army forever @BTS_twt — k s j g⁷ ♐️ (@magicshopgifs) June 14, 2022

Dear BTS, We will always wait for you, support you all in every beautiful path you each take. We are greatful for your existence and we will always be. Our journey with you will be forever. Together for the rest of our lives 💜 ARMY FOREVER, BANGTAN FOREVER ! pic.twitter.com/d7aaahhwJu — BTS Press⁷ (@BTSPressData) June 14, 2022

i love you so so so much and im so grateful and thankful for you, more than how much words can describe. ill always be here waiting supporting and cheering you on, forever and ever. 넘 감사하고 사랑해요. 아포방포 army forever, bangtan forever 💜 @BTS_twt — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) June 14, 2022

Thank you BTS for being our home, for your beautiful music that enlighten our life, for your love & happiness to us. Thank you for everything. We’ll stay in this Magic Shop forever. We’ll support you. We’re always here for you. We’ll wait for you. ARMY FOREVER. We love you. pic.twitter.com/qEuMsGogyS — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) June 14, 2022

because it's you, humans who always keep their promises. we will always accompany you until the end, so let's meet in BTS chapter 2. It's okay if we cry right? Just a little cry, let's smile in the next chapter. ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER 아포방포 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/975WBl9H4O — YET TO COME Focus (@minepersona) June 14, 2022

It’s a very special thing to have them be confident enough to trust us so they can be as vulnerable as they want, make whatever decision they want and know we will understand them and be here for them. It truly is Bangtan and ARMY forever. #아포방포 💜 — bora 💜 (slow) (@modooborahae) June 14, 2022

my boys! do whatever you want, everything that makes you happy, and free. we will wait for all you patiently. armys are just here rooting for all of you. i love you always and forever. 💜💜💜 apobangpo: army forever bangtan forever! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/dAEF6ObNqY — bianx⁷ 💜 (@celestialhope_) June 14, 2022