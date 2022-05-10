BTS ARMY Reacts to ‘Proof’ Disc 3 Being ‘CD Only’: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’

BTS unveiled plans for their new album Proof on Tuesday (May 10), but some members of ARMY are less than thrilled that part of the LP will only be available on CD.

In a press release revealing the three-disc collection’s 48-song tracklist, the K-pop boy band said the third disc of the anthology was a “special gift for fans” that will be “filled with 14 special tracks” including demo versions of “Jump,” “Boy in Luv,” “Boyz with Fun” and “Seesaw” as well as an a capella version of Jung Kook’s solo track “Still With You.” However, only brand-new bonus track “For Youth” will be released on streaming platforms and digital retailers.

While many BTS fans were excited about the news, others were confused about the release tactic, and soon enough, the phrase “What do you mean CD only?” was trending on Twitter.

“Seeing the tracklist and then wait ‘cd only’ WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY ?” one bewildered fan tweeted, while another echoed, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘CD ONLY’…I want to hear on spotify” with four crying emojis and a funny panda meme.

A third fan complained, “HONESTLY TO BE HONEST I DIDN’T SAW THAT ‘CD ONLY’ COMING LIKE WHYYYYYYY???????? WHYYYY CD ONLY ARE YOU KIDDING MEEE???” using a screaming meme.

Still others simply adapted their plans for how to listen to the album, with many declaring themselves in desperate search of CD players, walkmans and car stereos ahead of Proof‘s June 10 release via Big Hit Music/Republic Records. One fan summarized the sentiment with the following tweet: “BTS made cd 3 cd only because the songs are all made for the ambience of sobbing in ur car in a pizza hut parking lot.”

Despite the outcry from some of ARMY, the K-pop idols are actually the top selling act of the year so far by pure CD album sales according to Billboard‘s chart department — a title they’ve held each year since 2018. Since the start of 2022 alone, the boys have sold 213,000 CD albums in the U.S. (as of the week ending May 5), while last year, their 1.03 million physical albums sold accounted for 2.5 percent of all CD album sales across the country.

Check out some of ARMY’s reactions to Proof‘s CD release below.

Wtfff!!! WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY Arghhhhh!!! 😭😭😭😭 Who tf uses a cd player in 2022 n where do i get the damn money from… pic.twitter.com/m6qCbsb2v7 — KEN⁷🐋 || PROOF ⟭⟬ ~6/10✨||GWS Jinie🩹~💜~`°3°` (@Ken_bangtan) May 10, 2022

the anthology album was supposed to be great for new fans and people outside the fandom to listen their old songs but suddenly you’re gatekeeping the BEST cd by not putting 2 new songs and the demos on streaming platforms and making people stream illegally HONESTLY ? — mia (@pjmswift) May 10, 2022

With all respect, why? 🙁 I believe that all fans deserve to listen this songs, not only those who have the privilege of buying the CD That's what I feel. I love you, but this doesn't feel good. Love u guys.💜 — Joon'sMoon (@MoonNamu4) May 10, 2022

seeing the tracklist and then wait "cd only"

WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY ?#PROOF_TRACKLIST3 #BTS_Proof pic.twitter.com/QT74iBPMR2 — Seokcini!⁷ (@Jin_Yoonieverse) May 10, 2022

Firstly 😱 Secondly 😱😱 Thirdly TONY MONTANA & THE DEMOS AND TWO MORE NEW SONGS 😱 Fourthly WHAT DO YOU MEAN CD ONLY Lastly – CD3 is the gift: @BTS_twt loves us & don’t care about charting anything 😭 pic.twitter.com/ksVLgo1zrv — 💜littlemeowida⁷ ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ∞ 22.6.10 ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 (@littlemeowidaD2) May 10, 2022

HONESTLY TO BE HONEST I DIDN'T SAW THAT "CD ONLY" COMING LIKE WHYYYYYYY???????? WHYYYY CD ONLY ARE YOU KIDDING MEEE??? #PROOF_TRACKLIST3 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ESiYbDrbSN — klea 61022 (@btspuffs) May 10, 2022

COMASSIM CD ONLY BTS pic.twitter.com/1EG0iKUnN6 — Jhen⁷ | that that with you (@babystarssss) May 10, 2022

1.Yet To Come

2. Run BTS

3.For Youth

4.Ambiguous Relationship (CD Only)

5.Quotation Mark (CD Only) Im screaming we're getting 5 new songs on proof and CD 3 we got all track demo version but what do you mean CD Only bighit? Are you kidding me??🙄#PROOF_TRACKLIST3 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5cvoRqSIeB — Ikra💜 PROOF 0610 (@ikra_bts7) May 10, 2022

Walkman era back only because bts *cd only* 🤣 https://t.co/hU3tcGyRd5 — Darl (@rjshjvj__) May 10, 2022

No matter what will be on CD 3 we all know it will be only masterpieces. Cause that's what BTS whole discography is😌 pic.twitter.com/qIDBESLvPm — 정국의 wife⁷ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💜🖐🏼✌🏼ᴮ⁷ᴼᴮ (@Jassy20062019) May 10, 2022