BTS Shares Sweet Appreciation Video for ARMY Day: ‘The Best Moment Is Yet to Come’

ARMY Day is coming up on Saturday (July 9) and to celebrate the ninth anniversary of BTS‘ loyal fanbase, the septet teamed up with YouTube Shorts to release a sweet message to their supporters.

“Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this,” RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook and V said, each taking turns saying one sentence. “Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you. The best moment is yet to come.”

The last line, of course, is in reference to Proof‘s lead single, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The album — which earned the septet their sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — was released to celebrate BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group.

The clip also teased the July 13 release date of the #MyBTStory “ARMY Tribute Video,” made from the month-long Shorts challenge that had ARMY sharing some of their favorite BTS memories.

Last month, BTS shared in a video posted on June 14 that they plan to take a break from group activities so they can all have time to work on personal and solo endeavors.

A spokesperson for the group clarified BTS’ description of the break in a statement to Billboard: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

Jungkook also said during a livestream on the South Korean app V LIVE that BTS will continue to be active as a group, including their current endeavor of shooting their web series Run BTS, per the rep.