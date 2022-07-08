Here’s How to Unlock the BTS Purple Balloons on Google

Happy birthday, ARMY!

In celebration of the anniversary of BTS‘ devoted fanbase on July 9, Google has teamed up with the superstar septet for some interactive, online ARMY Day fun. To join in, starting on Friday (July 8), fans can search for “BTS” on Google via mobile or desktop to unlock a special purple heart icon that appears on the left-hand side. Click on it to reveal a stream of purple balloons that you can pop by clicking on them. The balloons with microphones inside reveal special audio messages from each BTS member.

Additionally, Google Arts & Culture launched BTS x Street Galleries, which will take fans on a Street View tour of the cities and buildings that hold special memories for BTS, from the United Nations in New York City to the Chunggu Building in Seoul, where BTS’ stories began.

In each location, fans can create their own Street Gallery, with artworks curated by the band alongside exclusive photographs and creations by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jung Kook.

BTS also unveiled a teaser video announcing the July 13 release date of the #MyBTStory “ARMY Tribute Video,” made from the month-long Shorts challenge that had ARMY sharing some of their favorite BTS memories.

Last month, just days after the release of their anthology album Proof , BTS shared in a video posted on June 14 that they plan to take a break from group activities so they can all have time to work on personal and solo endeavors.

A spokesperson for the group clarified BTS’ description of the break in a statement to Billboard: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

Jungkook also said during a livestream on the South Korean app V LIVE that BTS will continue to be active as a group, including their current endeavor of shooting their web series Run BTS, per the rep.