×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS Launching Apple Music Weekly Series: ‘BTS Radio: Past & Present’

The inaugural episode will air May 28 at 6 a.m. PDT.

BTS
BTS attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas. Amy Sussman/GI

BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series.

The streaming service announced Thursday (May 26) that BTS will launch their new show BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1. The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new anthology album Proof, which arrives on June 10. The inaugural episode will air May 28 at 6 a.m. PDT.

The Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. The group is known for hit songs such as “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

Related

BTS

BTS to Visit White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes & Discrimination

Explore

Explore

BTS

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin.

“Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM continues. “And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

In the first episode, BTS explains the beginning of the group with songs that inspired their sound and style. The second episode — which airs June 3 — has the band pick some of the BTS ARMY’s favorite songs. BTS shows how the group ultimately achieved fame as global music sensations in the final episode on June 10.

The new anthology follows the 2020 full length album Be, which marked BTS’ fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Be was also the second chart-topper of 2020 for the pop group, following Map of the Soul: 7, which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated March 7.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad