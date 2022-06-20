BTS Taps Into Their Inner Child With Adorable Animated ‘Yet to Come’ Video: Watch

The members of BTS have all morphed into tiny animated versions of themselves for their newest video. On Monday (June 20), the K-pop group released a special lyric video for Proof‘s lead single, “Yet to Come,” which shows the septet embracing fun activities in their free time, and is tied to their upcoming video game, BTS Island: In the SEOM.

The video kicks off with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook on top of a BTS-branded school bus and looking off into the distance trying to understand their desert surroundings. Despite there being nothing but sand dunes, the group makes the most of it by surfing the mounds until they find a special bottle containing a perfectly composed island.

A magical whale transports them to the lush island, where the guys all have something to entertain them: J-hope gets creative with a toy plane, RM reads a book, V takes numerous photos of himself with a camera, SUGA practices his piano skills, Jungkook paints, Jin goes fishing, and Jimin has a game of catch with a cat. “Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die/ Moment is yet to come, yeah,” RM and Jimin take turns singing on the chorus as the animated video plays.

All the kicking back the guys enjoy on the island in the video all tie into the group’s upcoming endeavor. On Apple’s App Store, the description for the game notes to “come over and take a break for a while,” and that the “island was created for healing and relaxation.” According to the verified BTS Island: In the SEOM Instagram account, the game arrives June 28.

The original non-animated version of the “Yet to Come” video arrived on June 9, one day before BTS dropped their anthology album Proof. The album — which earned the septet their sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — was released to celebrate BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group. But shortly after the LP’s arrival, the members announced plans to focus on their solo projects, and later clarified the time off from the group does not mean they are disbanding.

Watch the animated video for “Yet to Come” below.