BTS Announce Next Album as They Wrap Up Blockbuster Las Vegas Residency

The ARMY might be mourning the end of BTS‘ “Permission to Dance On Stage – Las Vegas” residency, but now they have some big news to celebrate instead: The Korean septet has announced the release date of their next album.

At their final Vegas show on Saturday night, the group played a teaser video for the crowd that featured black-and-white clips of each member — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — before they all say the phrase “We Are Bulletproof” in unison followed by a date: June 10, 2022. While “We Are Bulletproof” appears to be the slogan for the new era, the album title has yet to be revealed.

On Sunday, BTS’ label Big Hit Music made the news official on Weverse, posting a message confirming that an album is just under two months away.

“Hello,” the message begins. “This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

This will be the group’s first album since the November 2020 release of the Billboard 200-topping Be — home to their first two solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Since then, they’ve released two more solo No. 1 singles: “Butter,” which topped the Hot 100 for 10 weeks, and “Permission to Dance.” They’ve also topped the chart alongside Jawsh 685 and Jason DeRulo on the “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” remix and Coldplay on “My Universe.”

BTS played four concerts over the past two weekends at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Raiders. The group headlined the nearly 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

See the video played during their Saturday night concert here: