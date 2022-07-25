ARMY Can Soon Stay Where BTS Lived While Filming ‘In the Soop’

Two lucky ARMY members will get to kick back and relax in the South Korean countryside like BTS did while filming season two of BTS In the Soop.

The same property that the septet stayed at will be available to book for an overnight stay on Airbnb for the first time ever on August 2. However, the booking will only be available for one fan and their guest. The lucky duo who will stay at the property will get the chance to find a moment of peace in PyeongChang, South Korea — just as the seven members did while enjoying everyday life and rest on the original content series.

BTS “IN THE SOOP” Estate Time of Blue

The guests will enjoy some of the same furniture and amenities as well as leisurely experiences that authentically recreate those BTS participated in while on the show — like reading books in the study and relaxing on the unicorn-shaped float in the home’s pool, among more fun.

Guests can request to book this stay for just $7 on Tuesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. KST (August 1 at 10 p.m. ET) at airbnb.com/inthesoopbts. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from PyeongChang, South Korea, though round trip car transportation will be provided for the 20-minute journey from KTX PyeongChang station to the Airbnb property.

While only one overnight stay will be offered, there will soon be an opportunity to check out the In the Soop property while staying at other listings.