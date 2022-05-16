BTS’ Newest Workout Video Will Help You Build Abs of Steel: Watch

Haven’t been engaging your core lately? Posture in need of correction? Fear not, ARMY — BTS‘ newest workout video is here to help you out. In a new video shared by HYBE EDU on Monday (May 16), BTS help guide their fans through a 13-minute workout video to develop a core of steel.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“In order to effectively use your muscles in your upper and lower body, it’s important to engage the core, the center of your body,” the video’s description reads. The video then launches into guided instruction by a woman, who performs and repeats series of bird dogs, heel touches, planks, toe taps and crunches.

In between the instructional exercise clips, the members of BTS are seen goofing off and talking about their abdominal muscles and body compositions, but also make sure to have fun — at one point, even doing a challenge involving the guys to contort their body through meticulously placed strings. The guys also express the important of intuitive eating and nutrition, with Suga saying, “It’s OK to eat fried chicken every day. You can eat then work out after,” and Jimin later saying, “What helped me carry on when I didn’t have you guys was mostly food and exercise. Eating good food and sweating it out made me feel a lot better.”

The new workout video comes ahead of BTS’ scheduled launch of their highly anticipated anthology album Proof, in celebration of the group’s nine-year anniversary this year. See the official track list for CDs one, two and three here. Proof is out June 10.

Watch BTS’ new workout video below.