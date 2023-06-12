RM, Jimin & J-Hope Share Heartfelt Messages With ARMY Ahead of BTS’ 10th Anniversary

BTS‘ 10th anniversary is just one day away, and to celebrate — in addition to the series of activities and events taking place in Seoul for the occasion — RM, Jimin and J-Hope posted heartfelt messages on Monday (June 12) to fans before the big day, thanking ARMY for their support over the past decade.

“It’s a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words,” RM wrote in his message, according to an AllKpop.com translation. “Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY…There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand.”

He continued, “Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I’m still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything.”

Jimin, meanwhile, spoke about the unwavering dedication it takes for ARMY to support BTS in all its endeavors. “I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason,” the translated message reads, according to AllKpop.com. “That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time.”

J-Hope, who is currently serving in the Korean military, also shared a note via WeVerse and the BTS Twitter account. “ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right??” the message reads, according to Koreaboo. “About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of ‘scheduled text message’ vibe… To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!!”

BTS will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 13. The town of Seoul will host multiple events over the next weekend to honor the septet’s impact on the country and for ARMY to participate in the festivities.