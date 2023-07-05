Watch BTS’ 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show

Though FESTA has come and gone, BTS fans have another chance at experiencing the group’s 10th anniversary fireworks show online. The Bangtan Boys uploaded the special celebration, which took place live from Seoul on June 17, to its YouTube page on Wednesday (July 6) for fans to enjoy.

The stunning pyrotechnics display occurred at the Han River Park after night fell, and kicked off with Map of the Soul: Persona track “Mikrokosmos” — a fitting selection, as the song’s message speaks of unity and a beacon of hope to those watching. “One light is ambition/ Some light is rebellion/ People’s lights/ All are precious/ This dark night (Don’t be lonely)/ Like stars (We shine)/ Don’t disappear/ ‘Cause you’re a big existence/ Let us shine,” RM and Suga rap on the song’s second verse.

Throughout the light show, special effects were employed to fit the theme of the song playing. For “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, the sky lit up with smiley faces and red hearts, and during the group’s No. 1 smash “Butter,” several yellow sequences were sent up above the river. The visual display concluded with BTS’ recently released track, “Take Two,” which featured several fireworks in the group’s signature color — purple.

According to Reuters, an estimated 400,000 people — some who traveled across the world — turned up for the event in Seoul. RM was in attendance at the FESTA celebrations, and gave a message to all the fans in attendance, as well as those tuning in. “Time goes by so fast. Everything has changed, and I’ve changed a lot,” he shared. “I’m not sure what I’m going to be doing with what feelings on the 15th and 20th anniversaries, but my love for you won’t change.”

Watch the fireworks display above.