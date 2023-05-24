BTS Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration in Seoul

It’s been an incredible 10 years since BTS’ debut, and the international superstars are celebrating the milestone with BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA.

The annual festival will take place on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The announcement was made on Wednesday (May 24) via a teaser video with the slogan “BTS Presents Everywhere” written across a purple sky. According to a release, the slogan has two meanings: “BTS’ presents are everywhere” and “BTS are present everywhere.”

The event at Yeouido, Seoul, will be open to the public, and more information about the FESTA will arrive at a later date.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

BTS made its first Billboard chart appearance in 2013, when “No More Dreams” debuted at No. 14 on World Digital Song Sales (before climbing to No. 2 seven years later). Since then, the group has broken numerous records, including the most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts among groups and the most top 10 debuts among groups. It’s been an exciting few years for the BTS boys individually as well, as all seven members of have now scored solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

With BTS having tallied six Hot 100 No. 1s, and Jimin notching his first with “Like Crazy,” BTS joined The Beatles and The Supremes as the only groups with at least six leaders and at least one member having led the list solo.