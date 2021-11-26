×
Bryan Adams Hospitalized In Italy After Testing Positive to COVID-19

The Canadian rock veteran is receiving treatment in an Italian hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, not for the first time.

Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams Courtesy of BMG

Bryan Adams could use a lucky break.

The Canadian rock veteran is receiving treatment in an Italian hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, not for the first time.

The “Summer of 69” singer shared his bad luck in a social post. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he writes on Instagram, posted from Milan Malpensa airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”

In one of two snaps, Adams shows us the ambulance that awaits. His current condition is not known.

Adams also tested positive Oct. 30 just prior to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where he was due to join H.E.R. for a performance of “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner.

Adams pulled out and was replaced by Keith Urban for the segment.

Adams’ So Happy It Hurts Live 2022 Tour is due to kick off Jan. 29 at Multiusos in Porto, Portugal and work its way across Europe deep into the summer. He’s also booked to perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on New Year’s Eve.

