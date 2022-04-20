Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’ Music Video Hits 2 Billion YouTube Views

Bruno Mars likes gold jewelry shining so bright and strawberry champagne on ice — and apparently, so do two billion other people. As of Wednesday (April 20), the 36-year-old hitmaker now has three videos with over two billion views on YouTube, with the music video for his 2019 single “That’s What I Like” officially joining the ranks of 2014’s “Uptown Funk” and 2010’s “The Lazy Song.”

The visual is, for the most part, a continuous shot of Mars dancing along to “That’s What I Like” in an empty gray space, the lighting dramatically changing from bright to dark intermittently. Animated doodles jump in and out of frame to accentuate his movements, with three dancing drawings of the “Locked Out of Heaven” singer joining in on the choreography at one point. Those doodles became Facebook’s first ever music-based camera effect, enabling users to film themselves as they’re embellished onscreen by the dynamic white scribbles.

“That’s What I Like” is one of Mars’ eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with it spending a full calendar year on the chart in 2019. The track also became Mars’ very first No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and was awarded song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance at the 2018 Grammys — where he recently took home those same three trophies for his and Anderson .Paak‘s Silk Sonic hit “Leave The Door Open” at the 2022 ceremony, in addition to the coveted record of the year award.

Join two billion others in watching Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” music video below.