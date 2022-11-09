×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Bruce Springsteen Set to Take Over ‘Fallon’ With Four Nights of Performances

The Boss will play four songs from his forthcoming 'Only the Strong Survive' album.

Bruce Springsteen Jimmy Fallon
Bruce Springsteen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 17, 2015. Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Bruce Springsteen is coming to a television near you. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), NBC announced that The Boss will be heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon starting next week for a full-blown takeover, which will see him performing several tracks from his forthcoming album, Only the Strong Survive.

Springsteen’s takeover will begin on the Nov. 14 episode of Fallon, and will continue through Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, in addition to the special Thanksgiving episode on Nov. 24. During his time on the show, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will accompany Fallon as a guest and deliver the live television debut of four tracks from Only the Strong Survive.

Related

Bruce Springsteen The Howard Stern Show

Here’s What Bruce Springsteen Thinks of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

While Springsteen’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon marks his third time on the show as a guest, the takeover will be his first, in addition to his first time performing on the television program.

Only the Strong Survive — a covers album of R&B and soul songs — is set to be released on Nov. 11. The 15-track LP features a guest spot from Sam Moore on tracks “Soul Days” and “I Forgot to Be Your Lover,” the latter originally written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones. (Billy Idol‘s version of the track, which appeared on his 1986 album Whiplash Smile, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.) Only the Strong Survive also features singles “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” (Frank Wilson), “Nightshift” (Commodores) and “Don’t Play That Song” (Ben E. King).

Springsteen follows a roster of celebrities to takeover Fallon in recent months, including Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift and more.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad