Here’s What Bruce Springsteen Thinks of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Bruce Springsteen‘s daughter is a major Taylor Swift fan, and like other Swifties, has been enjoying the pop star’s Midnights album nonstop. But what does The Boss think of Swift’s latest record-breaking effort? Springsteen revealed just that during his Monday (Oct. 31) appearance on The Howard Stern Show, sharing that he indeed listened to the album and gave a kind review of Swift’s new project.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bruce Springsteen Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

“My daughter, a Taylor Swift fan to the max, the other day ago I pick her up at the airport,” the 73-year-old said. “She says, ‘Dad, Taylor Swift has got a banging new record!’ I was like, ‘So we got a banging new record? Alright.’ And plays it for me, top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat. I said, ‘That’s what I like to see.’ It felt good.”

Stern then asked the “Born in the USA” singer — who was making his debut appearance on the shock jock’s show — for his reaction to Midnights, which prompted The Boss to also provide some insight on his personal relationship with Swift.

“It was good,” he said of the record. “She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little bit. She’s a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well … they make great records. There’s a lot of great work going on, people still making great records, and people are finding a lot of joy in those records … that’s gonna go on.”

It’s been a historic week for Swift. On Monday, she expressed her excitement at being the first artist in history to chart 10 songs on the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 (just one of her latest chart achievements). “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the superstar wrote.

Midnights currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Watch The Boss talk about Taylor Swift’s Midnights above.