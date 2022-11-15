Will Bruce Springsteen Be at Taylor Swift’s Tour?

Bruce Springsteen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Nov. 14) and teased whether he will make an appearance on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

The topic came up when host Jimmy Fallon ran through a number of rumors about The Boss and his career. “In 2023, you’re going to be on tour; Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour. You’re both friends with Jack Antonoff. There’s a theory that maybe the two of you…will pop into each other’s shows from time to time,” Fallon stated.

“Well I will be…Because my daughter is gonna make sure I will be at the Taylor Swift show,” Springsteen gamely replied with a laugh. “So I know that,” he continued. “And she’s welcome on E Street any time.”

During the rundown, Springsteen also clarified confusion over whether Mary’s dress “waves” or “sways” in the lyrics to Born to Run opener “Thunder Road.” “Which one is it: wave or sway?” Fallon asked, to which the singer replied, “All right, I knew you were gonna ask this question. So I came prepared.”

At that point, Sprinsteen reached behind his seat to reveal an original vinyl pressing of his 1975 breakout album. “This record is almost fifty years old,” he said. “Umm…fifty years ago, I was a sociopath. I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music, my album, my album cover, my lyrics. I went over everything with a fine-tooth comb so everything would be perfect and completely accurate.

“The lyrics to ‘Thunder Road’ are in this album, the correct lyrics,” Springsteen went on, brandishing the well-worn vinyl sleeve. “I’ve been singing ‘sways’ for almost fifty years.” However, he then paused with dramatic flourish to reveal that the original lyric is, in fact, “The screen door slams/ Mary’s dress waves.”

Watch Springsteen’s full interview with Fallon below.