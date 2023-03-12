Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Postpone Several U.S. Concerts Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band are postponing a handful of U.S. concerts “due to illness,” according to statements from the group.

The Boss took to social media over the weekend to announce that his legendary rock band was forced to postponed concerts at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sunday (March 12) and MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday (March 14). Springsteen previously postponed the band’s March 9 concert at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen tweeted in separate posts over the weekend.

Further details about the illness were not provided.

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt addressed the postponements through Twitter on Saturday (March 11), responding to a fan who was concerned about the group’s health.

“No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon,” Van Zandt wrote. The guitarist also clarified that the concerts were “postponed” and will be rescheduled. “We don’t cancel,” the guitarist tweeted to another fan.

Earlier this year, Springsteen was forced to perform without three of his E Street bandmates after they had to bow out of the group’s Dallas concert on Feb. 10. Both Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their the American Airlines Center concert, while Springsteen’s wife, singer/guitarist Patti Scialfa, was also absent from the stage for undisclosed reasons.

“We got a few members missing tonight — Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell — COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” the rocker told the crowd at the top of the show.

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band’s next performance is scheduled for Thursday (March 16) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The group will perform in North American arenas through April before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom in early May.

See Springsteen’s postponement announcements below.

