Fans Choose Britney Spears & Will.i.am’s ‘Mind Your Business’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Britney Spears and Will.i.am‘s “Mind Your Business” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 21) on Billboard, choosing the collaboration between the pop superstar and Grammy-winning producer as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Mind Your Business” brought in nearly 48% of the vote, beating out new music by Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd (“K-Pop”); the Barbie movie soundtrack; Chris Stapleton (“White Horse”); ZAYN (“Love Like This”); and others.

After giving fans just a one-day heads up, the two all-star musicians dropped their new single “– a full decade after first working together on 2012’s “Scream & Shout.”

On the track, Brit and the Black Eyed Peas founder riff over spacey synth ripples, with the Princess of Pop declaring, “Mind your business, b—-.” “Mind Your Business” also recycles a tagline featured throughout “Scream & Shout”: “You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney, b—-.”

The project was only announced one day ahead of time, with Will.i.am simply tweeting out a 16-second snippet of the electronic dance track. “UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears…,” he captioned the sneak peek.

Trailing behind “Mind Your Business” on the poll is Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd’s collaboration “K-Pop,” which brought in 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.