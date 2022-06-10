Britney Spears Sings ‘Vogue’ With Madonna, Selena Gomez & More at Her Wedding

90’s kids, get ready for a full dose of nostalgia.

Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari on Thursday afternoon (June 10), and a number of her famous friends were in attendance to support the pop star on her big day.

In an adorable video circulating Twitter following the nuptials, Spears is glowing and smiling, surrounded by her pals Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the “Piece of Me” singer’s custom off-the-shoulder wedding gown.

In the seven-second clip, the Y2K icons are seen singing along to Madonna’s 1990 classic, “Vogue,” before posing for a photo at the end.

britney, paris hilton, madonna, donatella versace, drew barrymore and selena gomez singing ‘vogue’, iconic pic.twitter.com/EKSPrPMlaD — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 10, 2022

Later on in the night, Spears and Madonna recreated their legendary kiss from the 2003 MTV VMAs. The kiss was a call back to the time the pair surprised the crowd at the VMAs nearly 20 years ago when they shared a smooch while performing Madonna’s “Hollywood” with Christina Aguilera, who also puckered up with Madge.

People reported that Spears and Asghari, who have been together for five years, were married in front of 60 guests at the Los Angeles ceremony. The magazine also revealed that she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The fairytale-like wedding — the singer’s third and the personal trainer’s first — comes eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video.