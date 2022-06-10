Britney Spears Gushes Over ‘Spectacular’ Wedding Day, Thanks Her Famous Girlfriends for Attending

Britney Spears was basking in her bridal glow on Friday (June 10) as she took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous photos from her wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!” she wrote alongside a number of smiling photos. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!”

Spears went on to thank her celebrity friends who were in attendance, including her “girl crush” Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, “who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible.” She also shouted out her 2003 VMAs kiss recreation with Madonna, and shared that she “danced into the night” with Paris Hilton.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!!” she concluded. “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

The pop princess also shared snaps of herself dancing with her friend Willie Gomez, and sharing a sweet kiss with her new husband on a stunning balcony adorned with roses, looking like fairytale royalty.

“I DO!” Asghari sweetly commented on the post.