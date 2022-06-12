Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Comments on Her Wedding Photos: ‘You Look Radiant and So Happy’

Britney Spears with her mother Lynne Spears at the Arista Records pre-Grammy Awards party in 2001.

Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, apparently did not attend her daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari — but she did leave a comment on one of her Instagram posts about the big day.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

The note from Spears’ mother was spotted on a slideshow of pictures from the singer’s wedding day shared on Instagram Friday (June 10), a day after the event. The images depict the beautiful celebration, full of elaborate floral arrangements and featuring a horse-drawn carriage.

Britney’s parents and siblings were not seen at her wedding. In April, the pop star’s attorneys pushed back on a demand by Lynne that the star pay for $660,000 in legal fees that her mother incurred during legal wranglings over her daughter’s conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

“Psss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” Britney had written months ago, in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Famous guests who were at Spears and Asghari’s at-home wedding festivities in Thousand Oaks, Calif., included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace. People reported that there were about 60 guests total at the celebration.

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Spears and Asghari were married on Thursday (June 9), eight months after they announced their engagement. The pair first met back in 2016, on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.