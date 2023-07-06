Britney Spears Speaks Out After Victor Wembanyama Incident: ‘Physical Violence Is Happening Too Much’

Britney Spears has spoken out after she filed a police report for allegedly getting struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security in Las Vegas.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” the pop superstar wrote on her Instagram page on Thursday (July 6). “I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Spears’ recollection of the events aligns with TMZ‘s initial reporting of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (July 5) at Catch restaurant in the Aria Hotel, where Spears was dining with her husband Sam Asghari and two friends. The publication reported that when Spears tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs player’s Director of Team Security Damian Smith pushed her, hitting her in the face as she fell to the ground.

In a statement shared by Associated Press, Wembanyama said that Spears “grabbed me from behind,” and that he didn’t know it was the “Womanizer” singer until hours later. “I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner,” he said.

TMZ reported that Spears’ security team met with Smith, and the superstar ultimately decided to file a police report alleging battery.

“I get swarmed by people all the time,” Spears wrote in her statement. “In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

She continued, “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

Spears concluded by thanking the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their work, adding: “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have get to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…”

