Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Still a Huge Fan’ of Victor Wembanyama Despite Las Vegas Incident

Britney Spears is reflecting on the Las Vegas incident earlier this week in which she was allegedly struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security.

The pop superstar took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday (July 7) after TMZ shared footage of the situation, where Spears is seen tapping the San Antonio Spurs player on the back outside Catch restaurant — despite Wembanyama claiming she grabbed him from behind — which prompted the Spurs’ Director of Team Security Damian Smith to push the “Womanizer” signer’s arm out of the way, hitting her in the face. Spears is then heard crying out, “F— you all.”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram. “I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!! No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f— you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!”

However, Spears said she’s “still a huge fan” of Wembanyama’s. “It’s not his fault his security hit me … s— happens !!! I hope you’re all having a wonderful Friday !!!”

See her post below.