Britney Spears Allegedly Hit by NBA Player Victor Wembanyama’s Security

Britney Spears has filed a police report after she was allegedly struck by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security in Las Vegas on Wednesday (July 5).

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Spears was having dinner with husband Sam Asghari and two friends at Catch at the Aria Hotel when she saw the San Antonio Spurs athlete and wanted to take a photo with him. When she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, Director of Team Security for the Spurs Damian Smith reportedly pushed her, hitting her in the face and she fell to the ground.

Related Jessica Simpson Denies Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Smith then reportedly apologized to Spears, as he did not recognize the pop star at the time of the incident, and the “Piece of Me” singer accepted the apology. TMZ reports that Spears’ security team then met with Smith, and the superstar ultimately decided to file a police report alleging battery. Law enforcement has since checked the Aria Hotel’s security footage, and it reportedly shows Smith pushing Spears’ hand away from Wembanyama, and that caused her own hand to strike her in the face and fall down.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Billboard when asked about the alleged incident and for the report, “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Billboard has reached out to Spears’ team for confirmation and more information.