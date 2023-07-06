Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Calls Out Security Guard’s ‘Disregard for Women’ After Alleged Assault

After Britney Spears filed a police report claiming she was hit by a security guard for NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, her husband Sam Asghari has shared his thoughts on social media.

TMZ broke the news Thursday (July 6), reporting that Spears and Asghari were having dinner at the Aria Hotel when she saw the San Antonio Spurs’ No. 1 draft pick and wanted to take a photo with him. When Spears tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, Damian Smith, director of team security for the Spurs, reportedly pushed her, hitting her in the face and causing her to fall to the ground, Spears’ report claims.

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” Asghari wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday. “Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.”

Asghari ended the note with a message for Spears’ fans: “Thank you for the support.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Billboard when asked about the incident, “On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Spears herself spoke out on Thursday as well, addressing Wembanyama’s claims after the fact that the pop star “grabbed me from behind” and “security pushed her away.”

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Billboard reached out to Spears’ camp and to the Spurs organization on Thursday and has not heard back as of press time.