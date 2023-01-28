Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Alive and Well’ After Reported Police Wellness Check Prompted by Fans

Britney Spears addressed her reported police well check that took place earlier this week again, and explained why she recently left Instagram, in a series of new tweets Saturday night (Jan. 28).

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well,” she tweeted alongside a video that appears to be filmed at a fitness center. “But not really convinced on these health juices. I mean there are SO MANY !!!”

“This is me at a gym living my best life,” she captioned the clip of herself.

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings,” Spears said in a second tweet, in reply.

“I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway,” she added in another reply. “I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

Spears continued, “I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house … it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

“I mean DAMN come on … three girls at a restaurant came up to me yesterday so drunk and loud and sat right beside me with that gross smell of alcohol and got right in my face … reminded me of my wedding … I was traumatized,” she wrote.

In another comment, she said, “This time I said please get the f— away from me … Yes … it’s Britney B— !!! I woke up and spoke up for myself … can you believe it ??? Honestly I couldn’t either … so with that said, please again know I’m doing the best I can.”

“l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you !!!” Spears concluded.

On Thursday, Spears had commented on the police incident, noting that “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

See her latest update by clicking over to the full Twitter conversation thread below.