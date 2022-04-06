Britney Spears Frolics Topless on the Beach in New Video: Watch

Britney Spears continues living her best life. On Wednesday (April 6), the pop princess shared a new NSFW video of herself having some fun on the beach.

Set to Chris Isaak‘s 1995 single “Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing,” the clip features Spears rolling around in the sand, wearing a blue-and-white printed bikini as she plays in the surf. At one point, she even inadvertently re-creates the cover photo for the deluxe edition of her 2016 album Glory, sensually arching her back and staring up at the sky — except this time, her bathing suit top is off.

Brit seems nothing but happy, carefree and entirely unfazed by the other beachgoers as she puts on a show for her Instagram followers. An hour later, she posted a follow-up of herself in her birthday suit in the pool with her assistant, writing, “Yep … me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby !!!! BAHAHAHAHA.”

However, it wasn’t all fun, games and topless photos for Spears. Before she hit the beach, she took to social media to share that the only two celebrities she’s ever been starstruck by in her nearly 25-year career were Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore.

“They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute !!!” she captioned photos of the two actresses on her feed. In the post, she went on to reference fiancé Sam Asghari as her “husband” and also revealed that she’s never “opened a computer [in her] whole life.”

Check out Britney’s latest trio of posts here, here and here, and see the video below.