Britney Spears Says She Woke Up Recently Thinking She Was Pregnant: ‘I’m So Nauseous’

Even the stars have false alarms. Take it from Britney Spears, who revealed she recently woke up on vacation feeling so nauseous, she genuinely suspected she was pregnant.

“It’s the first year I’ve been able to drink alcohol so my trip to Mexico with all the amazing food and wine was unbelievable !!!” she wrote Tuesday (July 25) in an Instagram post. “I’m really into juicing and the heat makes me coo coo so I have to really watch what I put in my mouth … let’s be honest it’s confusing. Staying in all day with the air conditioner seems like the practical common sense thing to do but I’ve felt caged up my whole life !!!”

“I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun,” added Spears, who’s married to her 29-year-old former backup dancer Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old “Toxic” singer is already mom to sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Her post comes a little over a year after she and Asghari, who tied the knot in June 2023, released a joint statement explaining that one month after they announced they were expecting their first baby together, Spears had suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote at the time. “This is a devastating time for any parent… Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

But while there’s no new baby news on the horizon yet, Spears is fresh off the release of her first original single since 2016, a dance pop duet with will.i.am called “Mind Your Business.” The pair first started working on the song years ago, and revisited the track earlier this year upon deciding that the time was finally right to drop it.

The pop star also just announced that her highly anticipated, multimillion-dollar memoir, The Woman in Me, is finally set to arrive later this year — Oct. 24, to be exact. “I’m so excited… can’t wait to share this new with you all!!!!” she told fans of the project shortly before the announcement.

