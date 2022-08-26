Britney Spears Thanks Drew Barrymore for Hyping ‘Hold Me Closer’: ‘I’m Kind of Proud Too’

Drew Barrymore can’t get enough of “Hold Me Closer,” Britney Spears‘ new collaboration with Elton John, and the Princess of Pop couldn’t be more grateful.

First, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show posted a video of herself geeking out over the song via Instagram on Friday (Aug. 26), writing, “Hold Me Closer” is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!! Britney Spears & @eltonjohn,” with a red heart emoji.

But the ever-enthusiastic actress didn’t stop there. She also sent a personal shout-out to Spears in the form of an ecstatic video message courtesy of TMZ celebrating her first proper single since the release of 2016’s Glory. “F— yes, f— yes, f— yeeeeesss! Couldn’t send it in a text ’cause it’s too f—in’ important! Number one in thirty-three countries!” she cheered in gleeful sing-song before letting out a high-pitched shriek of joy.

Upon receiving the ecstatic message, Spears was quick to keep the back-and-forth going, telling her pal, “Hello crazy, sexy woman. I really needed to hear that this morning. I’m kind of proud too. I’m excited! Don’t tell anybody. Anyways, when are me and you gonna get together and have our own individual cool sexy mama picture? OK? I miss you and thank you so much for sending me that, that was brilliant. I love you, bye.”

Back in June, Barrymore was one of the lucky few celebs invited to Spears’ intimate wedding to Sam Asghari, along with friends like Paris Hilton, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez. After the wedding, Barrymore compared the event to her 1998 film Ever After, writing on Instagram: “What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!”

Watch Barrymore’s sweet reactions to “Hold Me Closer,” as well as Britney’s response, below.