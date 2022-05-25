Britney Spears’ ‘Heart Is Shattered’ Over Uvalde School Shooting: ‘We Need Change’

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on July 22, 2019.

Britney Spears expressed sadness and frustration on Wednesday (May 25) in response to the devastating mass shooting at a Texas elementary school a day prior that killed 19 children and 2 adults.

“My heart is shattered,” the “Piece of Me” singer wrote in an Instagram statement. “I’m lost for words. My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough.”

Spears went on to call for countrywide change. “We have to take action,” she wrote. “We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss.”

The pop star’s statement joins the countless Democratic politicians, gun control advocates and fellow musicians who urged those in power to take any action to curb the toll of gun violence in the nation.

The latest massacre of innocent children came 10 days after an heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly killed 10 people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket where he reportedly went to specifically target and murder Black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary came nearly 10 years after a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

The incident marks the nation’s 27th school shooting so far this year, which has also seen 212 mass shooting incidents in 145 days so far.