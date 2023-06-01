Britney Spears Will Let Her Sons Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is letting her two sons — Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 — move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People on Wednesday (May 31) that the “…Baby One More Time” signer “consented” to letting her two sons move to Hawaii with ex-husband Federline. “It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” the attorney told the outlet.

In addition to Jayden and Sean, Federline will reportedly move with with wife Victoria Prince and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. According to People, Prince has a new job opportunity from a Hawaiian university. Sean will graduate just before the move, while Jayden will finish out his final year of high school remotely, the magazine reports.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Matthew Rosengart — Spears’ lawyer — wrote in a May 31-dated letter to Kaplan that the star does not plan to stand in the way of her sons’ move.

Billboard has reached out to Spears for comment.

The news of the boys’ move to Hawaii comes months after Jayden spoke about his relationship with Spears in an ITV News documentary following her wedding to Sam Asghari. According to a Daily Mail piece featuring a preview of the documentary, Jayden said there is “no hate” in their family, but it will require “a lot of time and effort” to repair it.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” Jayden said in the documentary, adding a personal message to his mom: “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Spears replied in a note from Sept. 1 last year. “To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls–t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”