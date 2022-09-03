Britney Spears ‘Not Sorry’ for Her Social Media Posts Following Son Jayden’s Comments About Their Relationship

Britney Spears doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to her presence on social media.

The pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday night (Sept. 2) to clarify that she’s “not sorry” for her online posts, which often includes censored nude images and videos of herself. The singer’s comments arrive in the wake of an interview her 15-year-old son Jayden gave to the Daily Mail about their strained relationship. Parts of the sit-down are slated to run in an ITV News documentary, which began Friday.

“I 100% think this can be fixed,” Jayden tells the Daily Mail of his relationship with his mother, adding that there is “no hate” in their family. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” The teen also shared a personal message to Brit: “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

Spears’ new Instagram post, which features a video montage of her living room dance routines, begins with the singer expressing joy over her recent “Hold Me Closer” collaboration with Elton John. She then playfully brags that her musically talented son might give John a “run for his money” on the piano. In 2018, Spears shared a video of her “lil Mozart” son’s impressive piano skills, although it was unclear at the time whether the clip was of her elder son Preston (now 16) or Jayden.

“I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses !!! It’s kinda scary,” the singer captioned her latest IG post. “He stopped seeing me … I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven’t been able to post my loving family.”

Spears goes on to address her activity on social media. In early August, the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline told the Daily Mail that the former couple’s sons had been avoiding their mother in recent months, and that they were having a difficult time dealing with her nude images on social media following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“Either way I’m so sorry children I continue to do social media,” Spears continues in her IG post. “I’m sorry you feel I do it for attention … I’m sorry for the way you feel … but guess what ???? I’ve got news for you … I’m a child of God as well we all are in God’s eyes … so NOPE I’m not sorry … I’ve learned to say SO !!!”

After wiping her Instagram account last week, the singer returned on Thursday (Sept. 1) with a pointed response to comments made by her Jayden regarding her parenting.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Spears wrote in the note. “To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls–t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”

See Spears’ latest post on Instagram here.