Britney Spears Slams ‘Humiliating’ Documentaries About Her: ‘I’m Not a Robot or Science Experiment’

Britney Spears has been dismissive about documentaries made about her life and 13-year conservatorship in the past, and on Wednesday (Nov. 9), she took to Twitter to further slam the onscreen portrayals.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I want to thank the head people who did all the documentaries to help free Brit Brit !!! I mean such classy footage,” Spears opened her lengthy message sarcastically. “The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out !!! I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that !!!”

She went on to call out those who made “the trashiest docs I’ve ever seen in my life,” and adding that she felt as though there was “deception in claiming it was to help me !!!”

Spears called the documentaries “humiliating”, adding, “I am a person … I’m not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!! I’m a valued soul … so for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash … period !!!”

The pop star continued, “Every person who sat there in those docs knew or if THEY DIDN’T KNOW could have found out where they were keeping me !!!!! They KNEW and it’s time to realize that it was THEN I needed REAL people to go to the cops and ‘Jesus Christ what is going on ???? Aren’t there labor laws ??? The girl has been working like a dog !!!'”

She went on to talk more about the nerve damage she’s been struggling with. “I recently found out that when I don’t get enough oxygen to my brain I feel nerve damage on the right side of my body,” she wrote. “My hands go numb every night when I go to sleep … it’s not my fault … but I will say it’s pretty f—ing painful!!!”

Spears admitted that she has yet to go to a doctor for it, as she’s “terrified” after some of her past experiences. “Nowadays for me when I just feel the presence of a person I immediately freeze and have to catch my breath !!! I do believe that when I was in that place I may have gotten serious mental trauma from not breathing normally … my nerve damage shoots from my hand up to my back, neck, and to the right side of my head !!!”

See her full post below.