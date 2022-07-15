Britney Spears Is Sharing Her Voice Again on a Grown-Up Version of ‘…Baby One More Time’: Watch

Britney Spears has lived a lot of life since she recorded her breakthrough 1998 hit song “…Baby One More Time,” and now she’s sharing a more grown-up version of the song in a new video.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share two videos of her singing her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit a cappella with some more adult lyrics, swapping out “give me a sign” in the chorus with “give me a f—ing sign.” In the accompanying caption, she says she asked to record this slinkier version of the song for years, but her “TEAM said No.”

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes … I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby,'” she writes. “The WORD as in WORDS … ‘Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f—ing sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!’ Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together.”

Spears then went on to call out a familiar sticking point: A performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards that was meant to be a tribute to her career, performed by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

“But as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing !!!” she wrote. “The truth is a f—ing bi— !!!”

The caption also references the decade-plus conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, writing, “You say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling … I worked my a– off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late … Like I said, they ruined it for me.”

Listen to Spears’ new take on the nearly 25-year-old classic and read the full caption below: