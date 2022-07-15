×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Britney Spears Is Sharing Her Voice Again on a Grown-Up Version of ‘…Baby One More Time’: Watch

"Give me a f---ing sign," she pleads in an updated version of her 1998 breakthrough hit.

Britney Spears "...Baby One More Time"
Britney Spears "...Baby One More Time"

Britney Spears has lived a lot of life since she recorded her breakthrough 1998 hit song “…Baby One More Time,” and now she’s sharing a more grown-up version of the song in a new video.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share two videos of her singing her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit a cappella with some more adult lyrics, swapping out “give me a sign” in the chorus with “give me a f—ing sign.” In the accompanying caption, she says she asked to record this slinkier version of the song for years, but her “TEAM said No.”

Related

Fromis_9

fromis_9 Talk Summer Single 'Stay This Way,' Respect Among Members & First Year With HYBE Labels

Explore

Explore

Britney Spears

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes … I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby,'” she writes. “The WORD as in WORDS … ‘Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f—ing sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!’ Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together.”

Spears then went on to call out a familiar sticking point: A performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards that was meant to be a tribute to her career, performed by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

“But as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing !!!” she wrote. “The truth is a f—ing bi— !!!”

The caption also references the decade-plus conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, writing, “You say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling … I worked my a– off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late … Like I said, they ruined it for me.”

Listen to Spears’ new take on the nearly 25-year-old classic and read the full caption below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad