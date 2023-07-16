Britney Spears Sings ‘Jesus Loves Me’ & ‘Amazing Grace’ While Horseback Riding on the Beach

Britney Spears was in a singing mood during a recent visit to the coast.

On Saturday (July 15), the 41-year-old pop superstar shared a video on Instagram of herself singing a pair of Christian hymns while horseback riding along the beach.

“Southern girl singing on my horse!!!” Spears captioned the clip.

In the self-recorded video, the “…Baby One More Time” songstress is seen wearing a yellow and white bikini top while relaxing atop a horse and showing off beautiful waves crashing onto the shore. She opens by singing the hymn “Jesus Loves Me” before transitioning to “Amazing Grace.”

Spears hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Last year, she teamed up with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” a fresh take on his 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The collab bowed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The pop princess’ beach video arrives days after she revealed that her long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on Oct. 24. The book’s cover features a picture of a topless Spears wearing silver pants, with her arms covering her breasts.

Watch Spears sing “Jesus Loves Me” and “Amazing Grace” while horseback riding on Instagram here.