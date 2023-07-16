×
Britney Spears Sings ‘Jesus Loves Me’ & ‘Amazing Grace’ While Horseback Riding on the Beach

"Southern girl singing on my horse!!!" the pop superstar captioned her video.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears was in a singing mood during a recent visit to the coast.

On Saturday (July 15), the 41-year-old pop superstar shared a video on Instagram of herself singing a pair of Christian hymns while horseback riding along the beach.

“Southern girl singing on my horse!!!” Spears captioned the clip.

In the self-recorded video, the “…Baby One More Time” songstress is seen wearing a yellow and white bikini top while relaxing atop a horse and showing off beautiful waves crashing onto the shore. She opens by singing the hymn “Jesus Loves Me” before transitioning to “Amazing Grace.”

Spears hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Last year, she teamed up with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” a fresh take on his 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The collab bowed at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The pop princess’ beach video arrives days after she revealed that her long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on Oct. 24. The book’s cover features a picture of a topless Spears wearing silver pants, with her arms covering her breasts.

Watch Spears sing “Jesus Loves Me” and “Amazing Grace” while horseback riding on Instagram here.

