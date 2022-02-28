Britney Spears Shows Off Engagement Ring While Celebrating Sam Asghari’s Birthday: ‘I Love Him So Much’

Britney Spears is continuing to soak up her engagement bliss, even though she said “yes” to fiancé Sam Asghari five months ago. On Sunday (Feb. 27), the “Toxic” singer shared a sweet video to her Instagram of her and the personal trainer aboard a private jet as they get ready to celebrate his birthday. That clip included a look at her dazzling diamond ring.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!” Spears captioned the video, which showed her holding up her right hand and showing off the sparking engagement ring designed by Roman Malayev. Asghari, who is sitting in the seat in front of her, takes her hand and gives it a kiss.

Fans in the comments section of the post began wondering why Spears’ ring was placed on her right hand instead of her left — a much more common location for an engagement ring in America. Asghari had a simple explanation for that: “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” he commented under the post, adding a red heart emoji. Asghari later shared his own post on Instagram — a steamy video of him and Spears kissing in an infinity pool after reaching their undisclosed destination.

Spears announced the news of her engagement to Asghari on Sept. 12 through an Instagram post, writing, “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” The personal trainer’s manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the news in a statement to Billboard. “The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen said.

See Spears’ Instagram post below.