Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Dress, Encourages Fans to ‘Never Be a Rollercoaster’

The pop star revealed that she recently designed and sewed another dress with one of her friends.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears was having some fun on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 21), showing off a sparkly new dress she received and being her overall goofy self.

“So last week, guys, I made a dress. I was really proud, diamond panel with a slip in the back. A girlfriend helped me sew it,” Spears explained in the clip, speaking in an accent. “They sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself!”

The pop superstar then pulled out her new dress, a glimmering pink mini-dress with a plunging neckline. “Thank you, company, for sending me this dress,” she said as she danced around holding the new outfit. She also showed the camera another white strapless dress with fringe details.

“So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Spears added, referring to an incident in January in which authorities were reportedly called to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“Don’t ever be a rollercoaster,” she concluded her video, before running across the frame holding the dress and shouting, “Never be a rollercoaster!”

“Stay humble out there, y’all [unicorn emoji] !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …” Spears captioned her post. See it below.

