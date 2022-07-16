Britney Spears Says It Was a ‘Beautiful Surprise’ to Have Selena Gomez at Her Wedding

Britney Spears gushed about her wedding guests this weekend, especially one very “special person” who was in attendance: Selena Gomez.

The pop star looked back fondly at her wedding guest list in a new Instagram post on Saturday (July 16). Spears married Sam Asghari on June 9 in a Los Angeles ceremony, and Gomez was one of the guests celebrating alongside them at their reception.

“She came to my wedding,” Spears captioned a photo of Gomez Saturday night. “the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!!”

The singer added that Gomez “told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times,” and Spears then pointed out that “My mother does that as well.”

“It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts … Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life … she was a beautiful surprise !!!” wrote Spears.

“I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy,” she said. Gomez was previously asked about Spears and Asghari’s wedding celebration, to which she replied: “I am really happy for her. It was beautiful.”

To the surprise of some fans commenting on Spears’ new Instagram note, the star then also praised her mother, Lynne Spears, who was not in attendance at the wedding.

“PS … My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’ … she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you,” the singer wrote.

See Spears’ latest post on Instagram.