Sam Asghari Says He & Britney Spears Have Set a Wedding Date — ‘But Nobody Will Know’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have set a date for their wedding — not that they have any plans to tell you when it is. In a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram Story celebrating his future bride, Asghari shared that the pair has officially marked their calendars with the top secret month, day and year they plan on tying the knot.

“Our lives have been a real life fairytale,” he wrote over a photo of him kissing Spears — who’s a mother to two boys and is currently pregnant — as she holds up her ring finger to show off her glittering engagement band. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen.”

“Also the big day has been set!” he continued. “But nobody will know until the day after.”

A few posts later, though, he did reveal which day the wedding isn’t taking place. Sharing a screenshot of a DM sent to him by a fan who had insisted that a previous photo posted by Asghari of him holding a 7-11 cup meant that either the big day or Spears’ due date would be July 11, he insisted that both were wrong. “No! 7-11 is a convenience store with a great candy selection,” he wrote.

If it’s any consolation, though, Spears did share one detail about her and Asghari’s upcoming wedding. In a Sunday (May 8) Instagram post, the “Toxic” singer gave a sneak peek of an essential part of her wedding day ensemble — while simultaneously showing off her new pet cat.

“Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!!” she captioned a photo of a spotted feline lounging on a sheet of white tulle. “And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!”

See Britney tease her wedding veil — when she plans on wearing it TBD — below: