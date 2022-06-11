Britney Spears Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Magical Wedding Day: ‘Fairytales Are Real’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Britney Spears is giving fans a peak at her charming wedding celebration.

The 40-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Friday (June 10) to share a behind-the-scenes video of her fairytale-like ceremony in Los Angeles. The singer tied the knot with actor-model Sam Asghari, 28, on Thursday afternoon in front of famous guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

“Fairytales are real,” Spears captioned the post on Instagram.

Soundtracked by Haley Reinhart‘s rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, the 44-second clip follows the couple through their magical wedding day. Highlights include Spears stepping into a beautiful horse-drawn carriage covered in flowers and watching the newlyweds drive away in a white Rolls-Royce with a “Just Married” sign on its back as attendees celebrate with sparklers in hand.

“Out of a movie,” Asghari wrote in the comments.

Hilton added, “Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis.”

Spears and Asghari’s wedding — her third and the personal trainer’s first — arrives eight months after they announced their engagement in September. The pair met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video.

Check out Spears’ behind-the-scenes wedding video on Instagram here.