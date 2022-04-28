Sam Asghari Wants to Wait to Find Out the Sex of His & Britney Spears’ Baby

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child — giving brand new meaning to the song title “…Baby One More Time” — but it’s her fiancé Sam Asghari’s first time experiencing parenthood. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 28-year-old actor spoke to host Mario Lopez about his excitement to welcome his and Spears’ baby, as well as their plans for finding out its sex.

Lopez first asked Asghari if he’ll be a hands-on, diaper-changing dad. “Absolutely, man, hands on as much as possible,” the personal trainer and actor replied. “This is my baby, my first baby.”

Then, when Lopez wanted to know if the couple plans on finding out the baby’s sex before it’s born — sharing that he waited until the birth of all three of his kids and that “it’s the best surprise” — Asghari replied, “That’s up to her, but I don’t want to.”

He added: “It’s something that I want to wait for.”

The trainer did, however, know one thing regarding the baby’s sex. “If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever,” he laughed. “If it’s a son, it’s going to be the toughest son. I’m gonna be tough on the kid.”

Spears first announced that she and Asghari were expecting earlier in April via an Instagram post, in which she confessed she initially thought she was just “food pregnant.” The 40-year-old pop star, who has two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shared how she hopes this time around will be different from her past pregnancies.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have,” she wrote. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

